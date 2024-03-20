IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Former Giuliani associate Lev Parnas testifies in Biden impeachment inquiry
March 20, 202401:55

José Díaz-Balart

Former Giuliani associate Lev Parnas testifies in Biden impeachment inquiry

01:55

The House Oversight Committee heard testimony from former Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas, who testified on behalf of House Democrats in the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. NBC News’ Ken Dilanian breaks down Parnas’ testimony and what it could mean for the impeachment probe.March 20, 2024

