The lasting trauma of school shootings

Yasmin is joined by former principal of Columbine High School, Frank DeAngelis, as well as Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter was killed in the Parkland school shooting. "PTSD is real, survivors guilt is real. How do we go forward? You know what, we do it together. And we do it with love and support of those closest to us, but our community," Fred Guttenberg says. June 3, 2022