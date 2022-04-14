IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
José Díaz-Balart

Fmr. Ukrainian President: 'Help us to save the world'

05:56

Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko reacts to the $800M in U.S. military aid for Ukraine, and speaks about what more his country is looking for from the U.S. and its allies. “This is not the assistance of Ukraine. This is the investment in your own security.”April 14, 2022

