    Fmr. Rep. Carlos Curbelo of Florida discusses the latest political events 

    03:29
José Díaz-Balart

Fmr. Rep. Carlos Curbelo of Florida discusses the latest political events 

03:29

Fmr. Rep. Carlos Curbelo joins José to discuss the latest political events including the lifting of Title 42 and its impact on migrants, Rep. George Santos’ indictment, and former President Trump being found liable for sexual abuse and defamation. May 10, 2023

    Fmr. Rep. Carlos Curbelo of Florida discusses the latest political events 

    03:29
