José Díaz-Balart

Fmr. Israeli diplomat on ICJ Ruling: “It was a stern warning”

04:21

Former Israel Consul General in New York Amb. Alon Pinkas reacts to the interim ruling by the International Court of Justice in the genocide case against Israel. “The decision was less than what Israel feared, but it’s a major, major slap on the wrist.”Jan. 26, 2024

