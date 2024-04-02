Florida 'may not be as safe' for Republicans in presidential race after six-week abortion ban

Florida's Supreme Court allowed a six-week abortion ban to take effect, however, it also ruled for abortion rights to be on the ballot in November. Juanita Tolliver, host of Crooked Media's 'What A Day' podcast, and David Drucker, senior writer at The Dispatch discuss their outlook for the 2024 election.April 2, 2024