IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 'My son was sacrificed for the greater good': Tyre Nichols' mother speaks after arraignment

    01:08
  • Now Playing

    Five former Memphis police officers plead not guilty in Tyre Nichols' death

    03:31
  • UP NEXT

    Ohio Gov. DeWine: 'Severely contaminated' creek dammed to prevent contaminating waterways

    01:46

  • FDA panel recommends making Narcan available over the counter

    02:23

  • 'Hand-Off' examines the Bush administration's national security and foreign policy

    08:51

  • Rev. Sharpton: Gov. DeSantis is playing petty politics; he wants to be baby Trump

    06:39

  • Women more often viewed as 'lucky' than competent when they succeed: study

    03:54

  • Mayor of Montana's capital city fled civil war in Liberia 

    03:25

  • Ohio governor: We're going to hold the railroad responsible

    07:26

  • Senator calls for plan to deal with spy balloons

    08:27

  • Senator calls for gun reform legislation following MSU mass shooting

    12:28

  • Michigan AG: MSU gunman 'not eligible to have that weapon'

    06:26

  • White House says 3 downed objects were commercial or benign

    03:21

  • Parts of grand jury election report to be made public

    05:00

  • 'The answer isn't permitless carry': House member rips bill DeSantis supports

    04:13

  • Rep. Slotkin: I'm filled with rage and I'm exhausted by these shootings

    05:20

  • Tip from public led to identifying Michigan shooter

    03:37

  • Police give timeline of how Michigan State University mass shooting unfolded

    04:01

  • Doctor breaks down when speaking about victims of Michigan State University shooting

    02:47

  • Police: All shooting victims were MSU students, suspect identified

    01:15

José Díaz-Balart

Five former Memphis police officers plead not guilty in Tyre Nichols' death

03:31

The five officers appeared in court with their attorneys, who entered not guilty pleas on their behalf to second-degree murder and other charges. NBC News' Priscilla Thompson reports from outside the Memphis courthouse.Feb. 17, 2023

  • 'My son was sacrificed for the greater good': Tyre Nichols' mother speaks after arraignment

    01:08
  • Now Playing

    Five former Memphis police officers plead not guilty in Tyre Nichols' death

    03:31
  • UP NEXT

    Ohio Gov. DeWine: 'Severely contaminated' creek dammed to prevent contaminating waterways

    01:46

  • FDA panel recommends making Narcan available over the counter

    02:23

  • 'Hand-Off' examines the Bush administration's national security and foreign policy

    08:51

  • Rev. Sharpton: Gov. DeSantis is playing petty politics; he wants to be baby Trump

    06:39

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All