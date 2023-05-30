IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Fighting antisemitism as Tree of Life shooting trial begins

    Mother of student killed in Uvalde school shooting remembers her daughter

  • TX State Sen. Roland Gutierrez shares traumatic memories from the Uvalde school shooting

  • Russia extends pre-trial detention for U.S. journalist by 3 months

  • Investigators say suspect in White House truck crash sought to harm president

  • Republican Sen. Tim Scott files paperwork to run for president in 2024

  • Texas mom of trans daughter: 'Our government has decided that they know better'

  • Idaho college slaying suspect indicted on murder charges

  • Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank executives face Senate over collapse

  • Venezuelan family separated at border faces impossible choice

  • El Paso mayor: ‘There is no endgame’ after Title 42 ends

  • 'He has a tough road ahead of him’: Fmr. Asst. Manhattan DA on George Santos’ indictment 

  • Fmr. Rep. Carlos Curbelo of Florida discusses the latest political events 

  • 'The name of the game: alleviate overcrowding.' Julia Ainsley on Mayorkas' newest migrant rules

  • Brownsville police charge driver in deadly car ramming

  • Two victims of Texas mall shooting confirmed by families

  • The impact of Florida's new immigration bill

  • With shelters at capacity, migrants camp out at El Paso's Sacred Heart parish

  • Four Proud Boys convicted of seditious conspiracy

  • Father whose daughter was killed in Parkland school shooting reacts to wave of gun violence

Fighting antisemitism as Tree of Life shooting trial begins

“An attack on one was an attack on all.”   Michael Bernstein, Chair of Interim Governance Committee of the reimagined Tree of Life, reacts as the trial begins for the man accused of shooting and killing 11 worshipers in 2018 at a Pittsburgh synagogue. “We’re all eager to see justice served,” he says.May 30, 2023

Play All