    FEMA assistance for migrant families after Idalia storm damage

FEMA assistance for migrant families after Idalia storm damage

"FEMA has prohibited providing financial assistance directly to undocumented people, but a child born in the U.S. is a U.S. citizen," fmr. FEMA administrator Craig Fugate explains. "If we can find a child who is born in the U.S., then they can register on behalf of their family for FEMA assistance." Sept. 1, 2023

