Fear, hunger, lack of rights drive immigration: Fmr. Interim President of Venezuela Juan Guaidó condemns Maduro’s human rights violations 

José sat down with exiled former Interim President of Venezuela, Juan Guaidó. Why are so many Venezuelans fleeing to the U.S.? “Hunger. Necessity. Fear… that tomorrow morning, you can't feed your child. That you can't have a job. Or that you'll be put in jail for what you say,” Guaidó says. "The lack of rights, the violation of human rights, the torture are the principal reasons why Venezuelans prefer to cross the dense jungle than stay in Venezuela." "I want to return to my country. I'm here because of persecution, not because of a sanction. To the contrary, a sanction helps us and it gives us tools to hold human rights violators responsible."Oct. 2, 2023