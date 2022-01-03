IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    FDA authorizes Pfizer Covid booster for ages 12 to 15 years old

    00:26
José Díaz-Balart

FDA authorizes Pfizer Covid booster for ages 12 to 15 years old

00:26

The FDA has authorized the Pfizer Covid booster shot for ages 12 through 15 years old as millions of kids are back in classrooms and while Covid-19 cases surge around the country.Jan. 3, 2022

