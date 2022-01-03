FDA authorizes Pfizer Covid booster for ages 12 to 15 years old

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
FDA authorizes Pfizer Covid booster for ages 12 to 15 years old00:26
The FDA has authorized the Pfizer Covid booster shot for ages 12 through 15 years old as millions of kids are back in classrooms and while Covid-19 cases surge around the country.Jan. 3, 2022
