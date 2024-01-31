FBI Director: Chinese hackers can target and disrupt critical U.S. infrastructure

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
FBI Director Christopher Wray told House lawmakers that Chinese hackers were prepared and capable of targeting critical U.S. infrastructure. NBC News’ Ken Dilanian reports on Wray’s testimony that water treatment plants and electrical grid could all be disrupted.Jan. 31, 2024

