Fauci: Omicron-specific vaccine will help prepare against 'persistent variant'
Dr. Anthony Fauci discussed the development of a Covid-19 vaccine for the omicron variant and stressed that even if we may not need it in the future, it will help prepare if communities are impacted by the variant.Jan. 25, 2022
