José Díaz-Balart

Father of Parkland shooting victim encourages Americans to offer support to Uvalde community

04:50

Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jaime died in the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida, shares his message for those in the Uvalde community who are grieving.May 27, 2022

