  • 'Everything is gone': Factory worker survives tornadoes but loses job, car and home

    04:58

  • With Texas abortion decision, SCOTUS sends warn off signal to would-be copycat states

    02:55

  • Kansas City Mayor: Public transportation, broadband are key infrastructure

    02:16

  • Sen. Stabenow on Build Back Better: 'We are in the final days of negotiation'

    05:26

  • What happens when a woman is denied an abortion

    04:02

  • Josephine Baker to become first Black woman inducted into France's Panthéon

    01:08

  • Miami, Sacramento mayors explain how infrastructure law could help cities across U.S.

    03:10

  • Hundreds stranded in airports across the globe as borders close

    01:38

  • Food insecurity and the challenges of getting food on the table as prices rise

    04:03

  • Congress works to pass government funding, Build Back Better Act by end of the year

    03:15

  • 51% of shoppers plan to shop online Thanksgiving Day

    07:37

  • Court order over Jan. 6 documents could be bad sign for Trump

    01:23

  • Rep. Jimmy Gomez on impact of nearly $2T social spending bill

    05:43

  • Mexican military arrests wife of notorious drug lord 'El Mencho'

    03:34

  • Danny Cevallos analyzes trial in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery

    07:40

  • Dr. Patel on vaccine boosters, Pfizer Covid pill

    02:43

  • Rep. Clyburn on reconciliation, child tax credit, Rep. Gosar censure vote

    06:41

  • 'QAnon Shaman' to be sentenced for role in Jan. 6 riot

    02:28

  • As Cuban government stifles planned demonstrations, solidarity protests held around world

    03:41

  • Russia missile test blamed for space debris that forced astronauts to take shelter

    03:39

José Díaz-Balart

'Everything is gone': Factory worker survives tornadoes but loses job, car and home

04:58

Andrea Miranda, a former Mayfield candle factory worker, describes being stuck under debris for two hours while a string of deadly tornadoes ripped through the Midwest. Miranda recently moved to Kentucky from Puerto Rico and broke down when telling MSNBC's Jose Diaz-Balart that she lost "everything" in the storms.Dec. 13, 2021

