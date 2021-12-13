'Everything is gone': Factory worker survives tornadoes but loses job, car and home
Andrea Miranda, a former Mayfield candle factory worker, describes being stuck under debris for two hours while a string of deadly tornadoes ripped through the Midwest. Miranda recently moved to Kentucky from Puerto Rico and broke down when telling MSNBC's Jose Diaz-Balart that she lost "everything" in the storms.Dec. 13, 2021
