“That’s a deal breaker”: Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz warns about Venezuela’s obstruction of fair elections02:43
Giuliani could soon be 'handing over his paychecks' to GA election workers01:02
Dramatic video shows what the immigration crisis is all about: people.05:25
Report of recording that shows Trump pressuring Michigan state officials not to certify 2020 vote07:09
Detroit News: Trump recorded pressuring Michigan canvassers not to certify 2020 vote02:30
A major political impact for Trump: CO Supreme Court ruling “going to solidify his support”01:41
'Maduro has gotten everything': Exiled Venezuelan opposition leader reacts to prisoner swap deal04:33
Trump’s immigration rhetoric changes the politics of El Paso, Texas01:07
Authorities confirm at least 10 people killed in Prague shooting02:06
Rep. Cuellar: “Those types of numbers, we just cannot sustain that at all.”03:07
'They just came into my home and took him,' says daughter of hostage taken in October 7th attack.01:59
Why we are seeing a huge increase in migrants showing up at the southern border03:33
How the decision to disqualify Trump in Colorado affects the GOP primary02:19
Xi warned Biden during summit that Beijing will reunify Taiwan with China02:55
The dangers of Trump’s anti-immigrant rhetoric05:56
“We need to learn our lessons:” IDF on mistakenly killing 3 hostages08:20
Pope Francis approves church blessings for same-sex couples02:23
"Somebody who’s watching this is Donald Trump"10:35
What happens if Rudy Giuliani can’t pay for his false claims?03:15
'There will be a battle over this:' former State Department official on discussions for a two-state solution04:53
