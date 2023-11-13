IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Donald Trump Jr. testifies for defense in New York civil fraud trial

    02:12
  • UP NEXT

    Trump reverses position, supports family separation policy

    02:34

  • Sen. Mark Warner: Israel 'not following the tenets of armed conflict'

    05:47

  • How the 2023 Election Day results could affect the 2024 race

    06:13

  • Trump testifies his Trump Tower triplex was overvalued: ‘When you add the roof, you’re not that far off’

    01:20

  • Trump spars with judge during testimony in civil trial

    03:13

  • American doctor describes ‘scary’ experience in Gaza

    08:01

  • Donald Trump Jr. returns for second day of testimony in New York trial

    02:53

  • Bipartisan bill proposes kids-only court to help migrant children

    01:44

  • Expert witness testifies on Trump’s finances for prosecution

    02:09

  • 'People are not getting water': Chef José Andrés describes 'mayhem' in Acapulco after Hurricane Otis

    05:30

  • Israeli artillery fire heard as Richard Engel reports near Gaza border

    03:27

  • Maine doctor describes treating 'devastating' wounds of Lewiston victims

    05:27

  • ‘A nightmare’: Father of man killed in Lewiston, Maine shooting speaks out

    05:26

  • Tunnels under Gaza: An inside look at Hamas' subterranean operations

    01:51

  • How Hurricane Otis went from a tropical storm to a Category 5 in 24 hours

    03:58

  • Biden administration reportedly advised Israel to delay potential Gaza ground invasion

    05:29

  • Jordan to back plan empowering interim speaker McHenry

    02:11

  • Jordan: House can elect a Republican speaker or have a coalition government

    03:09

  • DOJ investigating fatal stabbing of Palestinian American boy in Illinois as hate crime

    02:30

José Díaz-Balart

Donald Trump Jr. testifies for defense in New York civil fraud trial

02:12

Donald Trump Jr. has taken the stand as a witness for the defense in the New York civil fraud trial against members of the Trump family and their company. NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard reports on Trump’s testimony so far.Nov. 13, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Donald Trump Jr. testifies for defense in New York civil fraud trial

    02:12
  • UP NEXT

    Trump reverses position, supports family separation policy

    02:34

  • Sen. Mark Warner: Israel 'not following the tenets of armed conflict'

    05:47

  • How the 2023 Election Day results could affect the 2024 race

    06:13

  • Trump testifies his Trump Tower triplex was overvalued: ‘When you add the roof, you’re not that far off’

    01:20

  • Trump spars with judge during testimony in civil trial

    03:13

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All