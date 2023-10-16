IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    DOJ investigating fatal stabbing of Palestinian American boy in Illinois as hate crime

DOJ investigating fatal stabbing of Palestinian American boy in Illinois as hate crime

The Justice Department has opened a federal hate crime investigation into the fatal stabbing of a 6-year-old Palestinian American boy in Illinois. NBC News' Shaquille Brewster reports on boy's family asking for accountability and the condition of the his mother who was also stabbed.Oct. 16, 2023

