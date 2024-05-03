IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

LIVE UPDATES: Former White House aide Hope Hicks testifies on Day 11 of Trump trial

DOJ expected to announce indictment of Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar
May 3, 2024

DOJ expected to announce indictment of Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar

03:35

The Department of Justice is expected to announce an indictment of Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, according to two sources familiar with the matter. NBC News' Ryan Nobles reports on the congressman and the raid of his home and campaign office in 2022 as part of a federal investigation. May 3, 2024

