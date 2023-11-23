IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
José Díaz-Balart

Director of Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital arrested by Israel Defense Forces

01:07

Israel has confirmed that Al-Shifa's hospital director was arrested by the Israel Defense Forces and questioned in relation to evidence Israel claims that the hospital complex in Gaza was serving as a Hamas command center.Nov. 23, 2023

    Director of Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital arrested by Israel Defense Forces

    01:07
