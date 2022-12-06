IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
José Díaz-Balart

DHS to extend temporary legal status for Haitian migrants

02:46

The Department of Homeland Security will extend and expand the temporary legal status of Haitians already living in the U.S. after determining conditions in the country were too dangerous for their forced return. NBC's Julia Ainsley reports.Dec. 6, 2022

