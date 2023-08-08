IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    DeSantis replaces presidential campaign manager

José Díaz-Balart

DeSantis replaces presidential campaign manager

02:20

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has brought in his longtime chief of staff, James Uthmeier, as his new presidential campaign manager. NBC News' Vaughn Hillyard reports.Aug. 8, 2023

