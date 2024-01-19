- Now Playing
Denver Mayor on migrant crisis: “There are heartbreaking stories every day”05:01
- UP NEXT
Trump’s claim about his legal expenses unravels02:53
'It's a story that needs to be told forever." State Sen. Gutierrez on the Uvalde shooting06:20
José: 'We should never forget' the Uvalde shooting victims01:46
Mother of Uvalde shooting victim: 'I want to know what happened in her final moments'06:56
Mother of Uvalde shooting victim calls for accountability after report release05:18
'Tragic absence of leadership': Beto O’Rourke slams inaction as more migrants die08:12
‘We are valuable people’: Organizer after GOP candidates skip minority forum01:30
Trump dumped by lawyer: Joe Tacopina bails on Trump amid legal firestorm04:04
Attorney Joe Tacopina says he is not representing Donald Trump any longer01:04
U.S. carries out another strike against Houthis in Yemen02:12
Trump voters 'confident' ahead of Iowa caucuses10:29
False 911 call reports a fire at the White House00:54
How do the Iowa caucuses work?03:33
Defense Secretary Austin released from hospital, will recover and work at home01:40
Hunter Biden would be willing to comply with new House subpoenas02:12
Speaker Johnson assures topline spending deal on government funding remains01:28
'Not surprising at all': Trump not allowed to testify in closing arguments02:29
GOP 'clown show' over Hunter Biden, Dem congressman says03:52
Blinken addresses rising number of journalists killed in Gaza06:25
- Now Playing
Denver Mayor on migrant crisis: “There are heartbreaking stories every day”05:01
- UP NEXT
Trump’s claim about his legal expenses unravels02:53
'It's a story that needs to be told forever." State Sen. Gutierrez on the Uvalde shooting06:20
José: 'We should never forget' the Uvalde shooting victims01:46
Mother of Uvalde shooting victim: 'I want to know what happened in her final moments'06:56
Mother of Uvalde shooting victim calls for accountability after report release05:18
Play All