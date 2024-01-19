IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Denver Mayor on migrant crisis: “There are heartbreaking stories every day”

    05:01
  • UP NEXT

    Trump’s claim about his legal expenses unravels

    02:53

  • 'It's a story that needs to be told forever." State Sen. Gutierrez on the Uvalde shooting

    06:20

  • José: 'We should never forget' the Uvalde shooting victims

    01:46

  • Mother of Uvalde shooting victim: 'I want to know what happened in her final moments'

    06:56

  • Mother of Uvalde shooting victim calls for accountability after report release

    05:18

  • 'Tragic absence of leadership': Beto O’Rourke slams inaction as more migrants die

    08:12

  • ‘We are valuable people’: Organizer after GOP candidates skip minority forum

    01:30

  • Trump dumped by lawyer: Joe Tacopina bails on Trump amid legal firestorm

    04:04

  • Attorney Joe Tacopina says he is not representing Donald Trump any longer

    01:04

  • U.S. carries out another strike against Houthis in Yemen

    02:12

  • Trump voters 'confident' ahead of Iowa caucuses

    10:29

  • False 911 call reports a fire at the White House

    00:54

  • How do the Iowa caucuses work?

    03:33

  • Defense Secretary Austin released from hospital, will recover and work at home

    01:40

  • Hunter Biden would be willing to comply with new House subpoenas

    02:12

  • Speaker Johnson assures topline spending deal on government funding remains

    01:28

  • 'Not surprising at all': Trump not allowed to testify in closing arguments

    02:29

  • GOP 'clown show' over Hunter Biden, Dem congressman says

    03:52

  • Blinken addresses rising number of journalists killed in Gaza

    06:25

José Díaz-Balart

Denver Mayor on migrant crisis: “There are heartbreaking stories every day”

05:01

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston (D) details how the migrant crisis is affecting his city, and what he told Biden administration officials he needs to help his city cope with the migrant crisis. “It is definitely both the humanitarian crisis for the migrants that are arriving, and it is creating a fiscal crisis for the city.”Jan. 19, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Denver Mayor on migrant crisis: “There are heartbreaking stories every day”

    05:01
  • UP NEXT

    Trump’s claim about his legal expenses unravels

    02:53

  • 'It's a story that needs to be told forever." State Sen. Gutierrez on the Uvalde shooting

    06:20

  • José: 'We should never forget' the Uvalde shooting victims

    01:46

  • Mother of Uvalde shooting victim: 'I want to know what happened in her final moments'

    06:56

  • Mother of Uvalde shooting victim calls for accountability after report release

    05:18

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All