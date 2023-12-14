IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Democratic lawmaker will “probably” vote no on impeaching Biden

    05:52
  • UP NEXT

    Why it’s now safe to look at your 401(k)s

    01:35

  • This may not go Trump’s way: Fmr. prosecutor on Trump immunity appeal

    01:27

  • Court rejects Trump's appeal of gag order in New York civil fraud trial

    01:50

  • Congresswoman to White House: Involve Latinos in border talks

    04:01

  • Biden meets with families of hostages at the White House

    01:32

  • Jim Jordan says he is ‘disappointed’ at Hunter Biden’s refusal to testify privately

    01:43

  • “Completely unacceptable”: Rep. Barragan on Hispanic lawmakers not being part of border talks

    05:05

  • New Hampshire man arrested after making threats to Vivek Ramaswamy

    00:52

  • Capitol police arrest protesters calling for Israel-Hamas cease-fire

    00:58

  • Zelenskyy arrives in Washington to push for Congressional aid

    01:28

  • Spokesperson for Alexei Navalny says Putin critic is missing

    01:23

  • 'I see the terror in her eyes': Mother of teen kidnapped by Hamas speaks out

    08:54

  • Senators resume talks on supplemental aid package amid border policy disagreements

    02:48

  • 'She kept her optimism': Granddaughter of Israeli woman released by Hamas speaks out

    05:47

  • Texas judge grants order allowing woman's emergency abortion

    02:46

  • House votes to censure Rep. Jamaal Bowman for pulling fire alarm

    01:48

  • Hear how Rabbi & Imam work together amid war

    06:17

  • Kevin McCarthy says he will leave Congress by the end of the year

    04:40

  • “An empty chair at the table”: Father of missing IDF soldier pleads for his return

    04:51

José Díaz-Balart

Democratic lawmaker will “probably” vote no on impeaching Biden

05:52

Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) tells Yasmin Vossoughian that “depending on what comes out, I’ll probably be voting no on the impeachment. Let’s see what we see.” Rep. Cuellar also calls for “repercussions” and “law and order” at the border as congressional negotiators try to strike a deal.Dec. 14, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Democratic lawmaker will “probably” vote no on impeaching Biden

    05:52
  • UP NEXT

    Why it’s now safe to look at your 401(k)s

    01:35

  • This may not go Trump’s way: Fmr. prosecutor on Trump immunity appeal

    01:27

  • Court rejects Trump's appeal of gag order in New York civil fraud trial

    01:50

  • Congresswoman to White House: Involve Latinos in border talks

    04:01

  • Biden meets with families of hostages at the White House

    01:32

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All