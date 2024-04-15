Deliberations underway for admissible evidence in Trump hush money criminal trial

Doris Kearns Goodwin: We're moving backward in time and not forward07:30
Deliberations underway for admissible evidence in Trump hush money criminal trial02:00
Vaughn Hillyard: We're looking at potentially weeks for jury selection08:04
Trump complains about gag order on social media ahead of trial start01:52
'Crass, dangerous, and ineffective': Chuck Rosenberg on Trump's targeting judge05:09
What to look for as Trump's historic hush money trial begins09:20
'Madcap': Trump's mandatory attendance for hush money trial promises courthouse 'spectacle'11:23
Trump trial begins with a bang: See the DA’s damning case to bust Trump for jailable felony22:00
'Trump's gatekeeper': Why Madeleine Westerhout could be key in Trump's criminal prosecution07:06
Playmate's inclusion as potential witness in Trump trial may hint at prosecution strategy04:49
Trump trial bombshell: First former U.S. president ever prosecuted faces hush money music next week06:43
Stormy on the stand? Trump hush money trial witness list revealed05:02
Checkmate for Trump? Tabloid crimes are key to DA’s case to convict Trump for jailable crime11:54
Nicolle on Trump’s NY Hush Money case: This is about cheating, this is about lying to the voters08:53
Trump’s ‘Trial of the Century’: An ex-President set to go on trial for alleged porn star payments11:15
Trump trial witnesses take note: Former Trump Org CFO sent to jail for perjury05:49
Joyce Vance: Trump looks increasingly desperate from hush money case going to trial01:35
'Denied again': Trump effort to derail New York criminal trial fails twice in 24 hours05:32
'Get out of jail free' card? Joy slams Trump arguing for 'immunity' as hush money trial looms08:14
Trump ‘petrified’ of prison as he loses 10th bid to delay hush money trial06:07
- Now Playing
- UP NEXT
