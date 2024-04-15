IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Jury selection begins in Trump's historic first criminal trial

Deliberations underway for admissible evidence in Trump hush money criminal trial
April 15, 202402:00

José Díaz-Balart

02:00

NBC News' Vaughn Hillyard reports on the deliberations over what evidence could be brought before the jurors in former President Trump's hush money criminal trial. These include parts of a story on Trump's past relationship with Karen McDougal and the Access Hollywood tape.April 15, 2024

