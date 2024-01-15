IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Trump voters “confident” ahead of Iowa caucuses

  • False 911 call reports a fire at the White House

  • How do the Iowa caucuses work?

    Defense Secretary Austin released from hospital, will recover and work at home

    Hunter Biden would be willing to comply with new House subpoenas

  • Speaker Johnson assures topline spending deal on government funding remains

  • 'Not surprising at all': Trump not allowed to testify in closing arguments

  • GOP 'clown show' over Hunter Biden, Dem congressman says

  • Blinken addresses rising number of journalists killed in Gaza

  • Judges “did not buy” Trump arguments on immunity

  • “Much ado about nothing:” Trump tries to dismiss GA case

  • “Very close call:” Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes grounded

  • ISIS group claims responsibility for blasts at Iran's Soleimani ceremony

  • Imam wounded in shooting at New Jersey mosque

  • Second American hostage in Gaza declared dead

  • Netanyahu adviser comments on Hamas tunnel discoveries and civilian casualties

  • Heavy rain on both coasts could slow down travel on roads and airports

  • Advocate: Migrants 'don’t want handouts. They want a job.'

  • 'That’s a deal breaker': Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz warns about Venezuela’s election obstruction

  • Giuliani could soon be 'handing over his paychecks' to GA election workers

José Díaz-Balart

Defense Secretary Austin released from hospital, will recover and work at home

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced he was being released Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to recover at home after being treated for prostate cancer. NBC News’ Gabe Gutierrez reports that Austin’s doctors said his cancer was treated early and effectively.Jan. 15, 2024

