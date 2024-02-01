IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
José Díaz-Balart

Dearborn Mayor slams Biden’s policy in Gaza: “Diplomacy should lead” 

04:31

Over half of the community in Dearborn, MI is of Middle Eastern or North African descent. Mayor Abdullah Hammoud joins José Díaz-Balart to discuss the President’s policy on the war in Gaza – and what it would take to win back Arab and Muslim voters.Feb. 1, 2024

