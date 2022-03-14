IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
José Díaz-Balart

Daria Kaleniuk: “Don’t be afraid of Putin”

01:37

“Don’t be afraid of Putin” Daria Kaleniuk urges the U.S. and Western allies to provide air defense and more weapons to Ukraine. “There could not be a negotiated settlement with Russia. Russia wants us to kneel down." March 14, 2022

