'Total military shutdown': Cuban government cracks down ahead of planned protests

As Cuban activists vow to move ahead with planned anti-government protests, the island’s government insists they won't take place, detaining and intimidating key players in the demonstrations. Morgan Radford interviews Iris Mariño Garcia, an artist and activist who plans to march Monday, about her imprisonment after protesting against the government in prior protests. José Díaz-Balart also speaks with Rosa María Payá, the founder of Cuba Decide, and Amalia Dache, an Associate Professor at the University of Pennsylvania graduate school, about the escalating tension in the country. Nov. 15, 2021