IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Congresswoman to White House: Involve Latinos in border talks

    04:01
  • UP NEXT

    Biden meets with families of hostages at the White House

    01:32

  • Jim Jordan says he is ‘disappointed’ at Hunter Biden’s refusal to testify privately

    01:43

  • “Completely unacceptable”: Rep. Barragan on Hispanic lawmakers not being part of border talks

    05:05

  • New Hampshire man arrested after making threats to Vivek Ramaswamy

    00:52

  • Capitol police arrest protesters calling for Israel-Hamas cease-fire

    00:58

  • Zelenskyy arrives in Washington to push for Congressional aid

    01:28

  • Spokesperson for Alexei Navalny says Putin critic is missing

    01:23

  • 'I see the terror in her eyes': Mother of teen kidnapped by Hamas speaks out

    08:54

  • Senators resume talks on supplemental aid package amid border policy disagreements

    02:48

  • 'She kept her optimism': Granddaughter of Israeli woman released by Hamas speaks out

    05:47

  • Texas judge grants order allowing woman's emergency abortion

    02:46

  • House votes to censure Rep. Jamaal Bowman for pulling fire alarm

    01:48

  • Hear how Rabbi & Imam work together amid war

    06:17

  • Kevin McCarthy says he will leave Congress by the end of the year

    04:40

  • “An empty chair at the table”: Father of missing IDF soldier pleads for his return

    04:51

  • Doug Burgum suspends presidential campaign

    00:30

  • “We in Israel are very troubled, because on October 7th, they took us by surprise."

    05:20

  • George Santos becomes sixth House member expelled from Congress

    01:12

  • House votes to expel Rep. George Santos from Congress

    01:41

José Díaz-Balart

Congresswoman to White House: Involve Latinos in border talks

04:01

“We want to make sure that we are not just, you know, negotiating coins to be given away.” Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez, (D-NM), tells José Díaz-Balart that the White House should involve Latino and Hispanic lawmakers in border talks, as part of efforts to pass more foreign aid to Ukraine and Israel.Dec. 13, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Congresswoman to White House: Involve Latinos in border talks

    04:01
  • UP NEXT

    Biden meets with families of hostages at the White House

    01:32

  • Jim Jordan says he is ‘disappointed’ at Hunter Biden’s refusal to testify privately

    01:43

  • “Completely unacceptable”: Rep. Barragan on Hispanic lawmakers not being part of border talks

    05:05

  • New Hampshire man arrested after making threats to Vivek Ramaswamy

    00:52

  • Capitol police arrest protesters calling for Israel-Hamas cease-fire

    00:58

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All