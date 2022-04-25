IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
José Díaz-Balart

China enlisting international help to force Uyghurs back within its borders

02:52

A new report is shedding light on the Communist Party’s international fight to bring Uyghurs who left the country back to China. NBC News’ Anna Schecter has more details.April 25, 2022

