    China enlisting international help to force Uyghurs back within its borders

    02:52

  • Twitter's board reportedly reviewing new proposal from Elon Musk to buy company

    01:43

  • Biden nominates Bridget Brink to serve as U.S. ambassador to Ukraine

    02:06

  • When will Russians turn on Putin?

    04:52

  • Raw sewage crisis in rural Alabama prompts DOJ investigation into environmental racism

    05:00

  • New York court rules Democrats gerrymandered congressional map

    01:31

  • McCarthy: Trump 'bears responsibility' for actions on January 6

    02:58

  • Florida House expected to vote to eliminate Disney's special self-governing status

    02:48

  • Mariupol City Councilmember Maksym Borodin: 'My city is totally destroyed'

    05:01

  • U.S., Cuban officials to discuss immigration

    04:21

  • On the ground with Save the Children in Romania: 'We have children arriving who are very withdrawn, they're quiet'

    03:45

  • Why Putin's inner circle hasn't turned on him

    01:28

  • Former White House Covid advisor on mask mandate ruling

    01:18

  • "We're suffering here": Migrant at camp says "nobody is watching"

    02:34

  • Biden admin. to ask Congress for more border funding

    01:50

  • NBC News reporter meets Ukraine boy whose mother died of starvation

    01:14

  • Biden administration to ask Congress for more funding to handle possible influx of migrants

    02:39

  • Border communities react to upcoming end of Title 42

    01:27

  • At least 443 dead in South Africa after huge flooding

    01:58

California farm town becomes beacon of electric car use with free ride program

03:56

Huron, CA is an unlikely town to be leading the electric car revolution. But this town of predominantly migrant Latino workers is just that, thanks to an innovative electric car ride sharing program. Morgan Radford reports.April 25, 2022

