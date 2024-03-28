IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
BREAKING: Sam Bankman-Fried sentenced to 25 years in prison
March 28, 202402:32
José Díaz-Balart

BREAKING: Sam Bankman-Fried sentenced to 25 years in prison

02:32

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was sentenced to 25 years in prison. NBC News' Christine Romans has the latest details.March 28, 2024

