IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Border bill faces bipartisan opposition ahead of Senate vote tomorrow
May 22, 202405:43
  • Now Playing

    Border bill faces bipartisan opposition ahead of Senate vote tomorrow

    05:43
  • UP NEXT

    'This is an attack on the rule of law': Former judge slams Trump's 'demagoguery' against Merchan

    09:32

  • Trump deletes Truth Social video that references 'unified Reich' after backlash

    04:22

  • 'Stunning sight': What Lawrence O'Donnell found 'striking' inside Trump's criminal trial today

    04:52

  • Trump has 'kept his eyes closed for most of the day' as Michael Cohen's testimony resumes

    06:17

  • 'Wild card': Will Trump's team call Robert Costello as a witness?

    06:11

  • Prosecution needs to 'rehabilitate Michael Cohen' after admitting he stole money from Trump Org.

    06:20

  • 'There could be more': Amb. Alon Pinkas on IDF recovering bodies of 3 hostages

    05:55

  • 'Rather ridiculous’: McQuade on Trump lawyer thinking he caught Cohen in a lie

    07:37

  • Israel recovers bodies of 3 killed by Hamas during music festival

    05:28

  • 'Not your usual cross-examination': Ex-Trump lawyer weighs in on Michael Cohen's testimony

    06:34

  • House Republicans attend hush money trial to show support for Trump

    01:41

  • 'Quite hard to follow': Todd Blanche grills Michael Cohen over credibility in cross-examination

    04:51

  • 'Make your point, sit down and shut up': Chuck Rosenberg assesses Trump team's legal strategy

    06:36

  • War in Gaza is ‘grinding to a halt’ because of ‘sheer misery’ on all sides: retired U.S. general

    07:24

  • 'Caught red-handed': Glenn Kirschner says Trump 'has got trouble coming'

    06:32

  • Biden and Trump agree to debate on June 27

    04:46

  • 'Political circus' around Trump's criminal trial: House Speaker and other allies outside courthouse

    04:57

  • Who showed up to support Trump on second day of Michael Cohen’s testimony

    01:34

  • 'Plethora of people' around Donald Trump that are 'willing to lie for him': Defense attorney

    03:46

José Díaz-Balart

Border bill faces bipartisan opposition ahead of Senate vote tomorrow

05:43

Senate Democrats are moving forward with a vote on the bipartisan border security bill. Futuro Media founder Maria Hinojosa joins José Díaz-Balart to break down what's happening on Capitol Hill, the government's handling of immigration reform and Mexico's upcoming presidential election.May 22, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Border bill faces bipartisan opposition ahead of Senate vote tomorrow

    05:43
  • UP NEXT

    'This is an attack on the rule of law': Former judge slams Trump's 'demagoguery' against Merchan

    09:32

  • Trump deletes Truth Social video that references 'unified Reich' after backlash

    04:22

  • 'Stunning sight': What Lawrence O'Donnell found 'striking' inside Trump's criminal trial today

    04:52

  • Trump has 'kept his eyes closed for most of the day' as Michael Cohen's testimony resumes

    06:17

  • 'Wild card': Will Trump's team call Robert Costello as a witness?

    06:11

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS (BEST OF MSNBC)

Play All
Play All