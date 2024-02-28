IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Biden to undergo annual physical exam
Feb. 28, 202402:25
José Díaz-Balart

Biden to undergo annual physical exam

02:25

President Biden is at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to undergo his annual physical exam. NBC News' Monica Alba has details as Biden's health and age have come under scrutiny amid his re-election campaign.Feb. 28, 2024

