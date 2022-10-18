IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • French cement company charged with sponsoring ISIS for Syrian plant protection

    Biden to announce intention to codify abortion rights if Democrats retain control of Congress

    The debate over Latino identity and the Spanish language

  • Venezuelans risk deadly trek through Darién Gap to reach U.S. border

  • Father of Parkland shooting victim reacts to verdict of life without parole for gunman

  • Dr. Jha: Covid vaccines have 'tremendous impact' on keeping children healthy

  • Iranian journalist on protests against regime: 'This is a revolution'

  • Trump lawyer Christina Bobb speaks to federal investigators in Mar-a-Lago documents case

  • Justice Department believes Trump may have more White House documents

  • Bus with about 50 migrants arrives at Harris' residence in D.C.

  • Alec Baldwin settles lawsuit with family of cinematographer killed on 'Rust' set

  • Cuban regime cracks down on protesters demanding freedom 

  • Biden administration discussing push for major immigration reform after midterms

  • Supreme Court hears arguments in Alabama racial gerrymandering case

  • The impact of Latino voters in the midterm elections

  • Lt. Gen. Honoré: Hurricane Ian crisis is “enormous”

  • ‘Mommy, don’t let me die’: Family recounts harrowing moment Hurricane Ian made landfall

  • Investiture ceremony held for Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson

  • 'Worst flight that I've been on': NOAA engineer shares experience flying into Hurricane Ian

  • Naples fire department conducts rescues as Hurricane Ian flooded stations and roads

José Díaz-Balart

Biden to announce intention to codify abortion rights if Democrats retain control of Congress

President Biden will announce that, if Democrats retain control of Congress after the midterm elections, the first bill he sends will be legislation to codify Roe v. Wade and secure abortion rights. NBC News' Kristen Welker reports on what to expect from Biden's remarks and if the announcement will stimulate any sway of momentum for Democrats in the midterms.Oct. 18, 2022

