IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Biden tests negative for Covid

    02:31
  • UP NEXT

    Russia says it will quit International Space Station after 2024

    01:45

  • HHS Secretary Becerra on monkeypox, 988 mental health lifeline

    07:00

  • Sen. Joe Manchin tests positive for Covid

    02:09

  • Jill Biden: President ‘doing fine’ after testing positive for Covid

    05:15

  • Psaki: Biden contracting Covid part of job's 'risk assessment'

    06:12

  • Doctors see rise in sterilization requests after overturning of Roe v. Wade

    04:57

  • Andy Slavitt addresses Covid, monkeypox

    03:38

  • Doctors, patients grapple with realities of medical care in Roe's wake

    04:23

  • Steve Bannon's lawyers request delay of trial over arguments about admissible evidence

    01:56

  • Federal agencies temporarily blocked from protecting LGBTQ+ people in schools, workplaces

    02:47

  • Biden fist-bumps Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

    02:33

  • Manchin drops support for climate and tax provisions in reconciliation bill

    02:23

  • "All of this is wrong": Author of FBI active shooter program on Uvalde police response

    04:04

  • Uvalde searches for answers as outrage grows over surveillance footage of shooting

    07:06

  • ICE issues new guidelines to ensure migrant children aren't separated from parents

    02:31

  • Judge once again declines to delay Steve Bannon's contempt of Congress trial

    01:15

  • Astronaut reacts to telescope images showing historic views of the distant cosmos

    03:17

  • Leader of ISIS in Syria killed in U.S. airstrike

    02:08

  • Today marks one year since historic anti-government protests in Cuba

    08:25

José Díaz-Balart

Biden tests negative for Covid

02:31

President Biden has tested negative for Covid-19 and will end his isolation period but will continue to wear a mask out of an abundance of caution. NBC's Kristen Welker reports from the White House.July 27, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Biden tests negative for Covid

    02:31
  • UP NEXT

    Russia says it will quit International Space Station after 2024

    01:45

  • HHS Secretary Becerra on monkeypox, 988 mental health lifeline

    07:00

  • Sen. Joe Manchin tests positive for Covid

    02:09

  • Jill Biden: President ‘doing fine’ after testing positive for Covid

    05:15

  • Psaki: Biden contracting Covid part of job's 'risk assessment'

    06:12

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All