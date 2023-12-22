IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
José Díaz-Balart

Biden issues pardons for thousands convicted of marijuana charges

02:05

President Biden issued pardons for thousands of people convicted on marijuana possession or use charges in D.C. or on federal lands. NBC News' Aaron Gilchrist explains the specifics of the proclamation and speaks about the 11 sentences that were also commuted by the president.Dec. 22, 2023

