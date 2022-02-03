IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Breaking down details of U.S. raid on ISIS leader in Syria

    01:57
José Díaz-Balart

Breaking down details of U.S. raid on ISIS leader in Syria

01:57

President Biden announced an overnight U.S. military operation in northern Syria where the global leader of ISIS, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, was killed by detonating a suicide bomb. NBC News’ Carol Lee reports from Washington, D.C.Feb. 3, 2022

