José Díaz-Balart

Biden is 'going to try' to ban assault weapons

00:22

President Biden said he is "going to try" to ban assault weapons, even during a lame duck administration. He made the comments outside a firehouse in Nantucket, Massachusetts.Nov. 24, 2022

