Biden and Trump agree to debate on June 27
May 15, 2024

José Díaz-Balart

President Biden and former President Trump have both agreed to a debate on June 27 in Atlanta. NBC News' Monica Alba and Vaughn Hillyard reports on Biden's challenge and Trump's response as the two expect to face off.May 15, 2024

