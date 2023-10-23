Biden administration reportedly advised Israel to delay potential Gaza ground invasion

- Now Playing
Biden administration reportedly advised Israel to delay potential Gaza ground invasion05:29
‘Pressure mounting to get this job done’05:55
Senior Advisor to Netanyahu: When Israel does go into Gaza, it will be after much thought08:38
Unprecedented tragedy unfolding in Gaza, warns UN agency04:20
John Kirby on possible ground invasion: The IDF makes their own decisions05:47
Voices and faces of war seen and heard from inside Gaza04:47
Richard Engel: Israeli ground offensive may be delayed02:35
IDF Spokesperson on impending ground offensive in Gaza, death of Israeli soldier17:02
Personal stories from family of hostages amid Israel-Hamas conflict04:19
IDF soldier killed, three more injured after raid on Gaza border02:37
'Continuous flow' of aid into Gaza to begin Monday, U.S. Special Envoy to Middle East says08:21
Detroit synagogue president fatally stabbed near home01:22
Fmr. Director of U.S. Hostage Rescue: How teams work to bring hostages home08:18
Deputy Palestinian Amb. to the UN: Now is the time to be courageous06:58
IDF says one of its tanks accidentally fired on Egyptian position00:43
Israel and Hezbollah exchange warnings as Gaza ground invasion looms03:41
More aid and foreign nationals still waiting to cross border at Rafah02:48
'Everything is running out, including hope.' A doctor's take on the dire situation in Gaza04:59
'I’m terrified of their safety right now': Family of Hamas hostages speaks out05:33
Biden aims to strike careful balance in Israel trip07:04
