    Biden administration reportedly advised Israel to delay potential Gaza ground invasion

José Díaz-Balart

Biden administration reportedly advised Israel to delay potential Gaza ground invasion

According to U.S. officials, the Biden Administration has been advising Israel to delay its potential ground invasion of Gaza and allow time for more diplomacy and preparedness in case a wider regional conflict begins. NBC News’ Richard Engel reports on the latest details regarding the hostage crisis and its effects on Israel’s military operation.Oct. 23, 2023

    Biden administration reportedly advised Israel to delay potential Gaza ground invasion

