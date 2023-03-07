IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
José Díaz-Balart

Biden administration considers restarting migrant family detention

03:03

The Biden administration is considering restarting a controversial policy that would detain migrant entering the country illegally with their children. NBC's Monica Alba reports.March 7, 2023

