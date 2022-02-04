Beijing Winter Olympics begin with opening ceremony and torch lighting
01:57
Share this -
copied
The Beijing Winter Olympics have officially begun with an opening ceremony and torch lighting. NBC's Gadi Schwartz reports on the ceremonies and changes to the events due to the Covid-19 pandemic.Feb. 4, 2022
Rep. Lofgren on bringing 'rule of law' to immigration courts
02:20
Now Playing
Beijing Winter Olympics begin with opening ceremony and torch lighting
01:57
UP NEXT
New MSNBC film 'Love & The Constitution' details Rep. Raskin's personal and political struggles
04:46
Richard Engel describes details of the U.S. raid on ISIS leader
06:32
Breaking down details of U.S. raid on ISIS leader in Syria
01:57
UNICEF says a million Afghan children are at risk of starving to death