IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Warsaw mayor pleads for help: ‘We’re getting overwhelmed’ with refugees

    04:57
  • Now Playing

    The risks facing women, children and other vulnerable refugees

    01:33
  • UP NEXT

    Biden: Sending American offensive equipment to Ukraine would be ‘World War III’

    01:41

  • Why history suggests Ukrainian freedom fighters can stand up to Russian military

    06:28

  • Ukrainian baker feeding people amid war

    04:31

  • U.S. ambassador to U.N.: 'We have serious concerns' Russia may plan to use chemical weapons

    02:08

  • Deputy Mayor of Mariupol, Ukraine: “We’re faced with genocide”

    04:21

  • Biden announces plan suspend normal trade relations with Russia

    03:13

  • As Russian forces move closer to Kyiv, undertrained doctors struggle to care for wounded

    04:52

  • 'We're happy we're alive': Ukrainian mother of two on surviving Russian bombing of her home

    07:21

  • Ukrainian exchange students in U.S. worry about family and friends amid Russian invasion

    02:21

  • 'We will not surrender': Ukrainian Ambassador speaks out against Russian invasion

    08:19

  • 'We can’t even calculate how many’ civilian victims, says deputy mayor of Mariupol

    08:03

  • What the media doesn't show about Western support for Ukraine — and can't

    02:30

  • Now is not the time for bashing China, says head of Council on Foreign Relations

    04:36

  • Fmr. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul: Stop using the phrase 'no-fly zone'

    11:11

  • Engel: Russia now trying to actively surround Kyiv

    03:35

  • For some Ukrainian parents, escape to border is a round trip

    03:34

  • As millions flee Putin's war in Ukraine, journalists focus on the individuals

    06:19

  • Giant NY investment bank profits on Ukraine war

    05:04

José Díaz-Balart

The risks facing women, children and other vulnerable refugees

01:33

Atia Abawi tells José Díaz-Balart about the risks that children, women and other vulnerable communities are facing right now as they flee the Russian invasion of Ukraine. March 11, 2022

  • Warsaw mayor pleads for help: ‘We’re getting overwhelmed’ with refugees

    04:57
  • Now Playing

    The risks facing women, children and other vulnerable refugees

    01:33
  • UP NEXT

    Biden: Sending American offensive equipment to Ukraine would be ‘World War III’

    01:41

  • Why history suggests Ukrainian freedom fighters can stand up to Russian military

    06:28

  • Ukrainian baker feeding people amid war

    04:31

  • U.S. ambassador to U.N.: 'We have serious concerns' Russia may plan to use chemical weapons

    02:08

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All