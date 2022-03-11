The risks facing women, children and other vulnerable refugees

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The risks facing women, children and other vulnerable refugees01:33
Atia Abawi tells José Díaz-Balart about the risks that children, women and other vulnerable communities are facing right now as they flee the Russian invasion of Ukraine. March 11, 2022
