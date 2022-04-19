IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    At least 443 dead in South Africa after huge flooding

José Díaz-Balart

At least 443 dead in South Africa after huge flooding

South Africa is looking for dozens missing after flooding and mudslides have killed at least 443 people. NBC News' Ron Allen joins José Díaz-Balart with the latest on this tragedy. April 19, 2022

