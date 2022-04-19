At least 443 dead in South Africa after huge flooding

What's behind China's plans to increase coordination with Russia05:17
- Now Playing
At least 443 dead in South Africa after huge flooding01:58
- UP NEXT
McFaul: You can't want diplomacy if the other side doesn't want to talk11:16
Ukraine claims to have leaked personal information of Russian troops, spies07:41
Ukraine's prosecutor general investigates Russia's alleged war crimes03:50
How aid organizations in Romania are helping Ukrainian refugees03:04
Moscow launches a new phase of the conflict06:27
Allies have 'change of heart' in types of military aide for Ukraine04:30
How to keep diverse democracies from falling apart10:08
Ukraine says Russian strikes kill at least 7 in Lviv00:55
We need 'weapons, weapons, weapons' to oust Putin, says Petro Poroshenko06:40
Ukrainian forces refuse to surrender in Mariupol06:51
Russian forces step up attacks in Eastern Ukraine01:46
World Central Kitchen ramps up response to Ukraine War04:51
Titanic exhibit tells the story of Belfast community that built the ship02:05
Poland wrestles with refugee crisis stemming from Ukraine war09:45
‘A great turn for the Ukrainians’: Russian warship sinks in Black Sea07:44
Celebration in Ukraine over sinking of warship but fears grow over possible retaliation02:52
Pentagon: We know Russian warship suffered an explosion07:56
McFaul: Small acts of civic resistance from Russians are important08:54
What's behind China's plans to increase coordination with Russia05:17
- Now Playing
At least 443 dead in South Africa after huge flooding01:58
- UP NEXT
McFaul: You can't want diplomacy if the other side doesn't want to talk11:16
Ukraine claims to have leaked personal information of Russian troops, spies07:41
Ukraine's prosecutor general investigates Russia's alleged war crimes03:50
How aid organizations in Romania are helping Ukrainian refugees03:04
Play All