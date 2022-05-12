IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Gabe Gutierrez live from the busy Eagle Pass southern border crossing

    Astronomers reveal first image of supermassive black hole at Milky Way’s center

    The largest, most severe drought we've seen in 1,200 years   

  • California Assemblywoman on bill to expand abortion protection to people from other states

  • Fmr. adviser to Pres. Zelenskyy reads text messages from cousin on frontlines of Ukraine

  • Dr. Ebony Hilton on future Covid vaccine access and funding: "It could mean a disaster"

  • Russian offensive in Donbas region stuck in Ukrainian mud

  • Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) on abortion rights and the baby formula shortage

  • "You just think every single day, how do we make it stop," says Ukrainian Parliament Member

  • Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine on the importance of fighting Russian aggression

  • Russia marks Victory Day amid battlefield failures

  • Taliban announces Afghan women must cover entirely, stay mostly indoors

  • Ukrainian journalist on the psychological toll of Russia's war

  • TIME reporter Simon Shuster speaks about time spent with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy

  • Rep. Barbara Lee: It's a 'horrific situation', so the $33B is 'extremely important'

  • Kremlin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza detained in Russia

  •  Plaintiff in landmark case on what SCOTUS draft opinion could mean for marriage equality

  • Marked by Covid Co-Founder asks Biden to mark 1 million lives lost to virus

  • Rep. Pramila Jayapal: "This is government-mandated pregnancy"

  • Morgan Radford breaks down state trigger laws set to go into effect if Roe is overturned

José Díaz-Balart

Astronomers reveal first image of supermassive black hole at Milky Way’s center

Astronomers at the National Science Foundation have revealed the first detailed image of Sagittarius A, the supermassive black hole at the center of the Milky Way, captured by the Event Horizon Telescope. NBC News’ Tom Costello has the details. May 12, 2022

