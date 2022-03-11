IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • John Brennan: ‘Highly concerning’ claims from Putin signal potential false flag operation in the works

  • John Kirby holds firm on no-fly zone opposition: ’It is combat.'

    Ukrainian man: “I didn't recognize my city"

    Red Cross team in Mariupol expecting to ‘run out of water tomorrow’

  • Rep. Wild: "I will never forget the Ukrainian people"

  • Warsaw mayor pleads for help: ‘We’re getting overwhelmed’ with refugees

  • The risks facing women, children and other vulnerable refugees

  • Biden: Sending American offensive equipment to Ukraine would be ‘World War III’

  • Why history suggests Ukrainian freedom fighters can stand up to Russian military

  • Ukrainian baker feeding people amid war

  • U.S. ambassador to U.N.: 'We have serious concerns' Russia may plan to use chemical weapons

  • Deputy Mayor of Mariupol, Ukraine: “We’re faced with genocide”

  • Biden announces plan suspend normal trade relations with Russia

  • As Russian forces move closer to Kyiv, undertrained doctors struggle to care for wounded

  • 'We're happy we're alive': Ukrainian mother of two on surviving Russian bombing of her home

  • Ukrainian exchange students in U.S. worry about family and friends amid Russian invasion

  • 'We will not surrender': Ukrainian Ambassador speaks out against Russian invasion

  • 'We can’t even calculate how many’ civilian victims, says deputy mayor of Mariupol

  • What the media doesn't show about Western support for Ukraine — and can't

  • Now is not the time for bashing China, says head of Council on Foreign Relations

Ukrainian man: “I didn't recognize my city"

“I didn't recognize my city when I was driving out of there. It was kind of terrible feeling to see what's happening to my hometown.” A Ukrainian man who fled to Lviv describes to Ali Arouzi what he saw as he left behind his hometown. March 11, 2022

