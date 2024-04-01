IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Alex Murdaugh sentenced to 40 years for federal financial crimes
April 1, 2024

José Díaz-Balart

Alex Murdaugh sentenced to 40 years for federal financial crimes

01:51

Convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh was sentenced to 40 years in federal prison after stealing millions from his clients. NBC News’ Priya Sridhar reports how Murdaugh’s sentencing will be applied since the disgraced personal injury lawyer is already serving a life sentence for the murder of his wife and son. April 1, 2024

