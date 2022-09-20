IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Adnan Syed’s 1999 murder conviction overturned after more than 20 years in prison

    03:43
  • UP NEXT

    Protests break out in Iran after woman dies while in ‘morality police’ custody

    01:35

  • Power in Puerto Rico slowly returns after Hurricane Fiona leaves thousands without drinking water

    04:48

  • Calls for criminal investigation after 'manipulated' migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard

    03:45

  • British public get last look at Queen Elizabeth II’s casket as it arrives at Windsor Castle

    02:41

  • Why Queen Elizabeth II’s death means so much to Americans

    02:30

  • Data shows the cultural diversity of the Latino diaspora

    04:28

  • NBC News confirms Biden will attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral

    01:42

  • Steve Bannon turns himself in to face charges for wall fraud case in New York

    02:08

  • José speaks with family of Lexi Rubio, child killed in Uvalde school shooting 

    04:47

  • Artists paint murals of Uvalde shooting victims to honor their lives

    02:14

  • 'These kids are terrified:' First day of school in Uvalde riddled with anxiety, grief

    02:35

  • Republican-aligned groups launch new ad campaign to help reset Senate campaigns

    03:40

  • 'It's a whole town in trauma' TX State Senator on returning to school in Uvalde

    05:06

  • Low-income communities hit hardest by Los Angeles heat wave

    04:45

  • Detailed inventory list of evidence seized at Mar-a-Lago unsealed

    01:57

  • U.N. inspectors arrive at Ukrainian nuclear power plant

    02:38

  • Lt. Gen. Stephen Twitty: Iranian drones could have 'significant impact' on Russia-Ukraine war

    05:14

  • FDA approves updated Pfizer, Moderna booster shots targeting BA.5 subvariant

    00:38

  • Georgia Gov. Kemp ordered to testify before grand jury after November election

    00:37

José Díaz-Balart

Adnan Syed’s 1999 murder conviction overturned after more than 20 years in prison

03:43

A Baltimore judge has overturned Adnan Syed's conviction in the 1999 murder of his girlfriend and ordered his release from prison after spending more than 20 years behind bars. NBC News’ Anne Thompson has the details. Sept. 20, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Adnan Syed’s 1999 murder conviction overturned after more than 20 years in prison

    03:43
  • UP NEXT

    Protests break out in Iran after woman dies while in ‘morality police’ custody

    01:35

  • Power in Puerto Rico slowly returns after Hurricane Fiona leaves thousands without drinking water

    04:48

  • Calls for criminal investigation after 'manipulated' migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard

    03:45

  • British public get last look at Queen Elizabeth II’s casket as it arrives at Windsor Castle

    02:41

  • Why Queen Elizabeth II’s death means so much to Americans

    02:30

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All